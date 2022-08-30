Plane Crashes On Ohio Middle School's Football Field

A small airplane crashed today (August 30) on an Ohio middle school's football field, according to the Patch.

The incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. at Mayfield Middle School in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, according to authorities. The plane was reportedly being flown by a trainee pilot during a training exercise when the airplane had a mechanical malfunction. There were two other pilots in the plane at the time.

When first responders arrived, the three people in the plane had exited the aircraft, according to authorities. They were all taken to a hospital to receive treatment. Luckily, none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening. In addition, no one on the ground was hurt.

One of the the other pilots in the plane at the time took over the aircraft and attempted an emergency landing, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sargent Ray Santiago. “This is probably the best-case scenario given what they were dealing with,” he said during a press conference, which was streamed live on Facebook by Fox 8 News. You can check out the video below.

The highway patrol is currently investigating the crash. They are being assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration, which was on the scene of the crash.