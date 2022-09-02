Beyoncé Is Stunning In New Tiffany & Co. Campaign: See The Pics

Beyonce is partnering with Tiffany & Co! In honor of the new collaboration, the "Break My Soul" singer shared stunning photos from the campaign to her Instagram account on Friday (Sep 2).

The jewelry brand announced the campaign on social media today with an eye-catching teaser. “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE,” they wrote. “The result of a close collaboration and a shared vision between @Beyonce and Tiffany & Co., our new campaign celebrates that true love is only as strong as the love one has for themself.” In another tweet, Tiffany & Co continued “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE is a fiercely elegant homage to the joy of being one’s unapologetic self—a call to embrace the power of possibility.”

According to the Twitter account Pop Base, the campaign will also include a film set to her song "Summer Renaissance" which will debut in October of this year. It is described as embracing “the carefree, joyous spirit” of RENAISSANCE — her seventh studio album.

See the photos and a teaser from Tiffany & Co. below: