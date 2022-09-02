Freddie Gibbs Taps Moneybagg Yo For 'Ocean's 11' Inspired 'Too Much' Video

"Too Much" is the latest collaboration to come from Gibbs this year. Back in April, he delivered his joint effort with Rick Ross "Ice Cream" and also teamed up with Ransom for the New York rapper's song "Demise." The ESGN rapper's newest release comes from his major label debut album Souls Sold Separately, which will arrive two years after he signed to Warner Records. According to a press release, the album's title is a nod to Gibbs' "refusal to compromise his morals or integrity under the pressures of the industry."



Freddie Gibbs began pushing his project with billboards in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago that promoted a phone number and the "SSS Casino" logo that appears in the music video. When fans dialed the phone number, a female concierge answers and tells the callers their "soul is sold separately." Souls Sold Separately serves as the follow-up to his 2018 solo album Freddie and his 2019 collaborative project Bandana with Madlib, and his 2020 joint album Alfredo with The Alchemist.



Watch Freddie Gibbs' "Too Much" video featuring Moneybagg Yo below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE