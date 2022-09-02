If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Tennessee, You're A Millionaire

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for one lucky winner whose lottery ticket purchased in Tennessee won a $2 million prize — a prize that remains unclaimed.

According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, a Powerball ticket purchased at the Family Mart on 5052 Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne won $2 million in Wednesday's (August 31) drawing. The lucky ticket matched all five white balls called during the drawing to win $1 million, but because the ticket also had a Power Play feature, the prize doubled to an incredible $2 million with a 2x multiplier.

These are the lucky numbers for the August 31 drawing:

Numbers: 7-8-19-24-28

Powerball: 1

Power Play: 2x

As of Friday, no additional information has been released as the prize in Tennessee waits to be claimed.

Because no players matched all six numbers called during the August 31 drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased to $148 million for Saturday (September 3).