Jane Fonda Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'Adapting To New Realities'

Jane Fonda revealed she has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday (September 2).

The Grace and Frankie star said she has started chemo treatment. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," Fonda, 84, wrote on social media alongside a selfie. She said she would undergo chemo treatments for six months.

"I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right," Fonda added.

The Academy Award winning actress reassured her followers her cancer diagnosis would not interfere with her climate activism. "We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change," she said.

According to Page Six, Fonda previously said she's had "a lot of cancer" after having several close calls with the illness. She previously had a cancerous growth removed from her lip in 2018 and a separate cancer scare in 2010 after having a small tumor removed from her breast.

The former fashion model received an outpour of support after sharing her post. Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented, "GRACEFUL QUEEN. @janefonda thank you , even at this difficult time you are sharing with the Us . It’s so important to have a positive mind set !! And you do , GODBLESS!! you My thoughts and prayers are with you .. ❤️❤️❤️."

Comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler wrote, "Love you, Jane. Thinking of you, always."