Jane Fonda Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'Adapting To New Realities'
By Dani Medina
September 2, 2022
Jane Fonda revealed she has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday (September 2).
The Grace and Frankie star said she has started chemo treatment. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," Fonda, 84, wrote on social media alongside a selfie. She said she would undergo chemo treatments for six months.
"I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right," Fonda added.
The Academy Award winning actress reassured her followers her cancer diagnosis would not interfere with her climate activism. "We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change," she said.
According to Page Six, Fonda previously said she's had "a lot of cancer" after having several close calls with the illness. She previously had a cancerous growth removed from her lip in 2018 and a separate cancer scare in 2010 after having a small tumor removed from her breast.
The former fashion model received an outpour of support after sharing her post. Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented, "GRACEFUL QUEEN. @janefonda thank you , even at this difficult time you are sharing with the Us . It’s so important to have a positive mind set !! And you do , GODBLESS!! you My thoughts and prayers are with you .. ❤️❤️❤️."
Comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler wrote, "Love you, Jane. Thinking of you, always."
Here's a look at Fonda's full statement:
So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.
This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.
I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.
We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.
I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.
Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age --almost 85-- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.
We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.
The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.