Chad Gilbert Gives Health Update After Undergoing Surgery For Tumor

Chad Gilbert has had a whirlwind year. At the end of 2021, he was rushed to the hospital after his wife found him unresponsive. There, the New Found Glory guitarist was diagnosed with "a very rare tumor called a Pheochromocytoma." Thankfully the mass was removable, and a month later he announced he was "cancer free."

Unfortunately, remission didn't last long. Earlier this week, Gilbert revealed he was undergoing another surgery after a new tumor was found on his spine. Now he's giving fans a post-op health update.

"Got out of surgery yesterday afternoon! Things went really well," he wrote on Instagram. "They were able to remove almost all of it besides a microscopic amount of tumor that was in the bone. Once we get test results back from the tissue, we’ll be able to blast it with whatever treatment it needs so we can keep it at bay or even kill it completely. Pheochromocytomas and paragangliomas are very rare tumors. So it is a very strategic process to treat them. But all news has been good so far for what the situation is and things have been going great! First two nurses I saw post-op were big NFG fans which was really special. Their compassion and love me feel not alone."

"I have two rods and five screws in my back and now have one less rib," Gilbert continued. "But I’m stronger than ever. Robo-Chad is on a mission! Love you all and thank you so much for all your messages. I’ll post an address later for you all to send me pounds and pounds of magic the gathering cards, garbage pail kids cards, and delicious treats to keep me entertained through recovery. Just kidding. Or am I."

