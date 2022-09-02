Mariah Carey Clarifies 'Diva' Comments About Meghan Markle

Things got a bit tense during a recent episode of Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes when special guest Mariah Carey called her a diva.

While speaking with the Duchess of Sussex about the concept of being a "diva" in the second episode of her podcast, the "We Belong Together" singer turned the tables when she said Markle has had her own diva moments, per Page Six.

"You give us diva moments sometimes," she said. "Don't act like [like you don't]."

On Friday (September 2), the queen diva herself took to Twitter after the podcast aired to clarify her comments, which she said were meant as a compliment, Page Six reports. While saying how much she enjoyed speaking with Markle, Carey doubled down on her comment, saying, "Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!"

Markle was thrown off by the comment in the moment, asking what moments she was referring to, but while reflecting on the chat later in the podcast, she said she understood where Carey was coming from. She added that Carey made it "crystal clear" that the term was a reference to her "visual[s]," such as her clothing and posture, and not her personality.

"She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig," she said, adding, "That moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as inspirational."