Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand To Launch In Missouri

Iconic boxer, entertainer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson is launching his cannabis Brand TYSON 2.0 in Missouri, according to Benzinga.

Organic Remedies MO, Inc. which is a cultivator and producer of medical cannabis products, recently entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with TYSON 2.0. The agreement will give the company exclusive licensing rights to the TYSON brand in Missouri. Here's what the company had to say about the deal:

“We are very excited for the opportunity to partner with TYSON 2.0,” Mark Toigo, CEO of Organic Remedies, said. “With our commitment to unlocking the untapped potential of medical cannabis therapies, combined with TYSON’s innovative and high-quality cannabis products, we will continue to be leaders in Missouri by providing a superior patient experience.”

Tyson also made a statement about the exclusive licensing agreement:

“Thanks to our new partners at Organic Remedies, medical patients across the state of Missouri will soon get to experience the highest quality cannabis products available in the market cultivated with TYSON 2.0’s top-rated genomes,” Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0, stated.

TYSON 2.0 products are currently available for purchase at dispensaries and retail locations across Colorado, California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois, Delaware, Washington D.C., Ohio, Maryland, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Washington, and select provinces in Canada. They also plan on expanding to additional regions.