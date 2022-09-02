Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Reportedly 'No Longer On Speaking Terms'

Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus are reportedly no longer speaking following his split and ongoing divorce from his estranged wife, and Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus. The Sun has reported that Miley and Billy Ray had some sort of fight and have cut off communication. The outlet claims that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The rift in their relationship reportedly first started when the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer publicly announced his split from Miley's mother in April after 29 years of marriage.

"Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated and they are not on good terms," a source told The Sun. "There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish's marriage," the source continued, and since then "they clearly see things very differently."