Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Reportedly 'No Longer On Speaking Terms'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 2, 2022
Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus are reportedly no longer speaking following his split and ongoing divorce from his estranged wife, and Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus. The Sun has reported that Miley and Billy Ray had some sort of fight and have cut off communication. The outlet claims that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.
The rift in their relationship reportedly first started when the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer publicly announced his split from Miley's mother in April after 29 years of marriage.
"Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated and they are not on good terms," a source told The Sun. "There were words exchanged over what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish's marriage," the source continued, and since then "they clearly see things very differently."
Both parties are not willing to extend an olive branch, according to the source close to the situation. "Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology." They continued, "The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset."
Tish and Billy Ray married in December 1993 and share five children Miley, Noah, and Braison. This is the third time the pair has filed for divorce, with Billy Ray the first to file back in October 2010. That initial situation prompted the shaky relationship with Miley to the point that they became estranged in the years following the finale of Hannah Montana.