Netflix Teases Trailer For Johnny Manziel Documentary
By Jason Hall
September 2, 2022
Netflix appears to have an upcoming documentary on former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel in the works.
The streaming service's verified Twitter account shared a video of Manziel sitting in a chair with a crew member clapping a clapperboard next to his head on Friday (September 2).
The video was shared in response to a Twitter user who wrote that Manziel's Heisman victory being included in the recent Manti Te'o documentary felt "like a tease for the inevitable Netflix doc that'll be done on that guy."
Manziel was college football's most polarizing player during his dominant run at Texas A&M, becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, as well as being a consensus All-American and winning the Davey O'Brien and Manning awards and the Associated Press, Sporting News and SEC Offensive Player of the Year awards, while leading the Aggies to an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) overall record -- which included an upset of eventual national champion Alabama -- in 2012.
Johnny Manziel being the Heisman winner in the manti t’eo doc feels like a tease for the inevitable Netflix doc that’ll be done on that guy— BP 🦆 (@Hang10Higgins) August 25, 2022
Manziel was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 22 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, but was limited to just eight starts in 14 appearances during his two-year NFL career, which coincided with numerous controversies and legal issues.
The Texas native has since played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018) and Montreal Alouettes (2018) of the Canadian Football League; the Memphis Express of the defunct Alliance of American Football; and the FCF Zappers (2021-present) of the Fan Controlled Football League, having won the league's People's Champion award in 2022.