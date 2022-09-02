Netflix Teases Trailer For Johnny Manziel Documentary

Netflix appears to have an upcoming documentary on former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel in the works.



The streaming service's verified Twitter account shared a video of Manziel sitting in a chair with a crew member clapping a clapperboard next to his head on Friday (September 2).

The video was shared in response to a Twitter user who wrote that Manziel's Heisman victory being included in the recent Manti Te'o documentary felt "like a tease for the inevitable Netflix doc that'll be done on that guy."

Manziel was college football's most polarizing player during his dominant run at Texas A&M, becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, as well as being a consensus All-American and winning the Davey O'Brien and Manning awards and the Associated Press, Sporting News and SEC Offensive Player of the Year awards, while leading the Aggies to an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) overall record -- which included an upset of eventual national champion Alabama -- in 2012.