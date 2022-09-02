Pitbull To Open 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will kick off in the very best way, because Pitbull is opening the entire music-filled weekend in Las Vegas, taking place at T-Mobile Arena on September 23rd and 24th.

Pitbull joins the star-studded 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup, which includes Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, Diplo, Marcus Mumford and more, and it's all hosted by Ryan Seacrest. And as always, the show will include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Fans can tune in and watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.