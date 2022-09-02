This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant

The United States is full of Chinese restaurants, from busy buffets and street food stops to fine-dining establishments. It seems every town and city has its own dedicated spot for this cuisine, and it's perfect when you're craving specific dishes. Favorites like Dumplings, dim sum, wonton soup, and even simple fried rice rarely disappoint.

For those looking for exciting Chinese restaurants, look no further than Cheapism. The website found the best Chinese restaurant in every state, including Florida.

Leanh's was named the No. 1 Chinese restaurant in the Sunshine State!

"A time-tested local favorite, Leanh's is all about quality, made-to-order Chinese food," writers say. "There is, an impressive variety of options, as the pan-Asian menu includes an array of Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese dishes."

Taking a closer look at their menu, they have a huge array of Chinese dishes. Standouts include Szechuan beef, Kung Pao chicken, pork egg foo young, and subgum roast pork ding.

If you decide to drop by, take advantage of their lunch specials! Combination lunches come with an eggroll, roasted pork fried rice, and eggdrop soup.

Leanh's is located at 1780 S Nova Rd in South Daytona. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

