This Is Michigan's Best Pumpkin Patch

It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their home for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with their family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Some locations offer a hayride, petting zoo, corn-maze, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best pumpkin patch in all of Michigan can be found at Three Cedars Farm in Northville.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"There’s so much to love at Three Cedars Farm from the classic (a big, red panted barn and pair of grain silos) to the slapstick (a talking outhouse)! And follow the amazing smells to the donut hut, where fresh donuts are made daily from a secret family recipe. Wash them down with a hot cider or apple slushy while you tell corny Halloween jokes."