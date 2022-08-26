This Is Michigan's Best Fall Travel Destination

Fall is right around the corner, and with it comes some of the most beautiful scenery of the year. The Midwest is a particularly beautiful place to be in the fall. Leaves begin to fall off of Summer trees and change color, painting the forrest in bold reds, oranges, and yellows. This specific location features a waterfall, natural springs, and sweeping views of Lake Superior.

According to Trips To Discover, the most beautiful place to visit in Michigan in the fall is the Upper Peninsula.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best fall travel destination in the state:

"The Upper Peninsula is spectacular all year round, but there’s no finer time to be here than from about mid-September through mid-October. This is when this finger of land that juts into Lake Superior comes alive with a vibrant patchwork of orange, red, and gold hues that blanket the hills and ridges, forming colorful tunnels across the two-lane roads. Some of the best views can be found in and around Palms Book State Park, which also boasts a crystal clear, 40 ft-deep natural spring, and at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, which is home to nearly 100 waterfalls."