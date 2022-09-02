This Is Missouri's Best Pumpkin Patch

By Logan DeLoye

September 2, 2022

Couple holding hands with son and daughter in pumpkin patch field
Photo: Getty Images

It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their home for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with their family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Some locations offer a hayride, petting zoo, corn-maze, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best pumpkin patch in all of Missouri is Carolyn's Pumpkin Patch located just outside of Kansas City.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch sits 20 minutes outside Kansas City. It’s a magical place with a corn maze, a sparkling new full-size carousel, and an adorable railroad where a bright-red 1863 replica engine sweeps visitors under a tunnel and over half a mile of hand-laid track. Animals abound, too, with pig races, and cute bunnies and goats."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.