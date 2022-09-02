This Is Missouri's Best Pumpkin Patch

It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their home for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with their family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Some locations offer a hayride, petting zoo, corn-maze, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best pumpkin patch in all of Missouri is Carolyn's Pumpkin Patch located just outside of Kansas City.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch sits 20 minutes outside Kansas City. It’s a magical place with a corn maze, a sparkling new full-size carousel, and an adorable railroad where a bright-red 1863 replica engine sweeps visitors under a tunnel and over half a mile of hand-laid track. Animals abound, too, with pig races, and cute bunnies and goats."