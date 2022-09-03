‘America’s Next Top Model’ Judge Doesn’t Regret Controversial Comments

By Dani Medina

September 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

With the entertaining yet controversial America's Next Top Model is behind us, some fans took to social media to air out some grievances.

Former ANTM judge Janice Dickinson was in the line of fire during a social media Q&A.

"Do you have any regrets about things you said/did during your time as a judge on ANTM?" one user asked. In a video posted to Instagram on Friday (September 2), Dickinson, 67, answered plainly: "Uh, no. It was acting and that's that."

"People forget that tv is acting," the model and TV personality captioned the post.

Dickinson was a host on four cycles of America's Next Top Model from 2003 to 2006, alongside host Tyra Banks and photographer Nigel Barker. Other judges — "Runway Diva Coach Extraordinaire" J. Alexander and supermodel Twiggy — appeared in Dickinson's later seasons.

Dickinson's remarks come about a month after a video of her as a judge resurfaced on social media, according to Page Six. The video shows Dickinson making comments about a contestant's body, calling her "plus-size." Dickinson said she didn't think the winner of America's Next Top Model should be a plus-size model.

In regards to the model's recent "acting" comments, she said in 2015 she was hired to "be like a female Simon Cowell — to be feeding in a negative fashion things about the girls," Page Six reports.

Since then, host and creator Tyra Banks has opened up about her time on the show, admitting she was "insensitive" to the contestants.

"Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs," Banks said in 2020.

