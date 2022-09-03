‘America’s Next Top Model’ Judge Doesn’t Regret Controversial Comments

With the entertaining yet controversial America's Next Top Model is behind us, some fans took to social media to air out some grievances.

Former ANTM judge Janice Dickinson was in the line of fire during a social media Q&A.

"Do you have any regrets about things you said/did during your time as a judge on ANTM?" one user asked. In a video posted to Instagram on Friday (September 2), Dickinson, 67, answered plainly: "Uh, no. It was acting and that's that."

"People forget that tv is acting," the model and TV personality captioned the post.

Dickinson was a host on four cycles of America's Next Top Model from 2003 to 2006, alongside host Tyra Banks and photographer Nigel Barker. Other judges — "Runway Diva Coach Extraordinaire" J. Alexander and supermodel Twiggy — appeared in Dickinson's later seasons.