Jennifer Hudson Reveals Who First Talk Show Guest Will Be

We're days away from the premiere of Jennifer Hudson's new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show!

The EGOT-winning star recently revealed who her first guest would be — Simon Cowell! Hudson is returning to her American Idol roots to sit down with the former judge, according to Entertainment Weekly. As you'll recall, J.Hud placed seventh on the third season of the show.

This interview marks the first since Hudson's exit from the reality singing show. Cowell, too, has exited from American Idol for The X-Factor and America's Got Talent in recent years.

Ahead of Hudson's show premiere, she has been celebrating her monumental EGOT collection after her Tony Award arrived in the mail.