Rihanna Helped Restaurant Staff Clean Up After Her Girls' Night Out

By Yashira C.

September 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna stayed behind to help restaurant staff clean up after a recent girls' night out, according to Page Six. The Fenty Beauty founder was dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant named Caviar Russe on Thursday night with a group of friends when they reportedly asked the staff to stay open past closing.

A source told the outlet that the "Diamonds" singer was “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.” She reportedly arrived at the restaurant with six girlfriends and they enjoyed caviar, champagne, and sashimi bites until 2 a.m. Rihanna sported baggy jeans and an oversized jersey paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry during the outing. See her look here.

Back in July, it was revealed that Rihanna has a Fenty Hair line in the works. Billboard reported that Rihanna's company Roraj Trade, LLC filed two applications for Fenty Hair with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filings revealed that the new hair products will include hair bands, bows, clips, ribbons, scrunchies, wigs, curlers, pins, brushes, combs, and more. Fenty Hair would be the next addition to the singer's Fenty brand which already includes Fenty Skin, Savage x Fenty, and Fenty Beauty.

