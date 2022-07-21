Rihanna Has A 'Fenty Hair' Line In The Works

By Yashira C.

July 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna has a Fenty Hair line in the works!

According to Billboard, Rihanna's company Roraj Trade, LLC recently filed two applications for Fenty Hair with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filings revealed that the new hair products will include hair bands, bows, clips, ribbons, scrunchies, wigs, curlers, pins, brushes, combs, and more. Fenty Hair would be the next addition to the "We Found Love" singer's Fenty brand which already includes Fenty Skin, Savage x Fenty, and Fenty Beauty. Fans reacted positively to the news with one on Twitter writing, “Fenty hair gon sell out in 2 seconds," and another writing “WE GONNA BE WEARING FENTY HAIR!!!!!" Other fans joked about wanting new music from the singer.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy, back in May. Around the same time, Rocky dropped a music video for his song “D.M.B. (Dat$ Mah B——)" depicting himself proposing to Rihanna which sparked engagement rumors. In the video, the rapper sports a golden grill that says "Marry me?" while Rihanna responds by showing off her own grill that says "I do." It was later clarified that the proposal video was “just for fun.” Since confirming her pregnancy early this year, Rihanna has shared a bunch of jaw-dropping maternity looks which you can see here.

