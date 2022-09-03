See The Sweet Gift Britney Spears Gave Elton John After 'Hold Me Closer'
By Yashira C.
September 3, 2022
Britney Spears celebrated the release of her highly anticipated collaboration with Elton John “Hold Me Closer” with the sweetest gift.
The "Toxic" singer gifted the "Rocketman" himself rocket salt and pepper shakers, of course. John shared a photo of the gift to Twitter on Friday (Sept. 2) with a message of gratitude. “Thank you @britneyspears for the fabulous rocket salt and pepper shakers!!" he wrote. "David [Furnish] and I love them." One fan in the comments pointed out that the shakers cost a whopping seven grand after researching the product.
"lmk why i looked these up thinking i would get them for my house because they’re cute and was immediately humbled by the legendary ms britney spears …. BECAUSE they cost SEVEN GRAND ?! LEGENDARY," they wrote.
See the photo below:
Thank you @britneyspears for the fabulous rocket salt and pepper shakers!! 🚀🚀— Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 2, 2022
David and I love them ❤️❤️#HoldMeCloser pic.twitter.com/5Cppg15QUI
“I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears," said John of the collab in a statement. "She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we've created together.” Britney said of the collab, “I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs. We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”