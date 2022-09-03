Britney Spears celebrated the release of her highly anticipated collaboration with Elton John “Hold Me Closer” with the sweetest gift.

The "Toxic" singer gifted the "Rocketman" himself rocket salt and pepper shakers, of course. John shared a photo of the gift to Twitter on Friday (Sept. 2) with a message of gratitude. “Thank you @britneyspears for the fabulous rocket salt and pepper shakers!!" he wrote. "David [Furnish] and I love them." One fan in the comments pointed out that the shakers cost a whopping seven grand after researching the product.

"lmk why i looked these up thinking i would get them for my house because they’re cute and was immediately humbled by the legendary ms britney spears …. BECAUSE they cost SEVEN GRAND ?! LEGENDARY," they wrote.

See the photo below: