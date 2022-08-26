'Hold Me Closer:' Britney Spears Returns To Music With Help From Elton John

This iconic moment in pop music history has been a long time in the making. The seeds were first sown in 2014 when Elton and Britney first met at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Then in 2015, a tweet from Britney professing her love of Elton’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer” sparked the idea for the collaboration with Elton, and the stars ultimately aligned this summer.

Upon hearing the first cut of the single earlier this summer, Elton knew that Britney’s instantly recognizable vocals were the perfect touch to bring the song to life. Elton reached out to her directly and Britney immediately said yes.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears," Elton said in a statement. "She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we've created together.” Britney said of the collaboration, “I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs. We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”