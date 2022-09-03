'The Osbournes' Is Getting A Reboot Series

The Osbournes is getting a reboot! After nearly two decades since the original show ended, the new reality series will follow the family's move back to the UK.

Airing on MTV from 2002 to 2005, The Osbournes followed the lives of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne and his family in Beverly Hills — including wife Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly. The new 10-part reboot series is called Home to Roost and will air on BBC One in 2023.

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning on BBC documentaries, said to NME of the series: “Twenty years ago the Osbournes left Britain for a life in LA. Now they are coming ‘home to roost’, back to their family home, pretty much as they left it all those years ago." She added, “In this new series BBC viewers will be able to follow the family as they settle back into their new life in a Buckinghamshire village… it promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life back in the UK.”

In a recent interview with The Observer, Ozzy announced his plans to leave the US and return to the UK, citing mass shootings as the reason. “I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f*cking Forest Lawn,” he said, “I’m English, I want to be back… It’s time for me to come home."