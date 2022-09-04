21-Year-Old TikTok Influencer Dies In Skydiving Accident

A 21-year-old Canadian TikTok influencer fell to her death during a skydiving accident in Toronto last month.

Tanya Pardazi, who amassed more than 100,000 followers on TikTok, died during her first jump at Skydive Toronto, her childhood friend, Melody Ozgoli, confirmed to CTV News Toronto, which was later reported by multiple outlets, including NBC News on Saturday (September 3).

Pardazi had completed a course required by the facility, which teaches "all of the fundamentals required to successfully complete your first skydive," including "equipment, how to exit the airplane, freefall body position (arch), canopy control, and emergency protocol," according to Skydive Toronto's website.

Skydive Toronto confirmed "a skydiving student aged 21 succumbed to fatal injuries obtained from an emergency situation," without specifically mentioning Pardazi by name in a news release shared on August 29.