Pittsburgh TikTok Star Killed In Car Accident In New England
By Jason Hall
April 2, 2021
A TikTok star from Pittsburgh was killed instantly after a tree fell on her car while driving in Maine.
Rochelle Hager, known as "Roe" on TikTok, was on the phone with her fiancée, Brittanie Lynn Ritchie, when the crash took place and was instantly killed by a tree that fell on her vehicle, CBS Pittsburgh reports.
“We were just having a normal conversation,” Ritchie said. “Then I heard a crash, then there was nothing.”
Hager, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, had more than 100,000 followers on TikTok and was an active voice in the LGBTQ community, described by her parents as a light coming from a dark tunnel who provided inspiration to others.
“She was just a vibrant person since she was born,” said Sandy Hager, Rochelle's mother, via CBS Pittsburgh. “She always had a smile on her face, always wanted to make people happy.”
“She would literally do absolutely anything to make anyone smile,” Ritchie added.
Prior to becoming TikTok famous, Rochelle faced struggles with her sexuality and addiction, but acceptance from those closest to her helped her turn her life around.
“That long, hard journey set her up to do what she did on TikTok, with trying to help people with addictions or struggling with sexuality,” said Dean Hager, Rochelle’s father, via CBS Pittsburgh. “With her positive vibe and her positive spirit, she knew that helped people.”
Rochelle loved Pittsburgh sports teams and her TikTok followers plan to honor her by wearing black and gold on Saturday.
Photo: Getty Images