Pittsburgh TikTok Star Killed In Car Accident In New England

A TikTok star from Pittsburgh was killed instantly after a tree fell on her car while driving in Maine.

Rochelle Hager, known as "Roe" on TikTok, was on the phone with her fiancée, Brittanie Lynn Ritchie, when the crash took place and was instantly killed by a tree that fell on her vehicle, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

“We were just having a normal conversation,” Ritchie said. “Then I heard a crash, then there was nothing.”

Hager, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, had more than 100,000 followers on TikTok and was an active voice in the LGBTQ community, described by her parents as a light coming from a dark tunnel who provided inspiration to others.