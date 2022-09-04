Ariana Grande Fans Slam TikToker For Cosplaying As The Singer On OnlyFans

According to Centennial Beauty, Paige has previously been called out by Ariana fans. Last year, she recreated Ariana's wedding photos which fans thought was "crossing the line" since she used such a personal event to gain social media fame.

Ariana herself also indirectly called out Paige on Instagram Stories around that time. The singer took to Instagram Stories to share a video by Jordan Firstman making fun of people who do impressions of internet memes. While sharing the video, Ariana called the impressions of her "degrading."

It's unclear whether Paige actually plans to explicitly impersonate Ariana in her OnlyFans content and some fans have come to her defense saying it's not her fault that she looks like Ariana Grande. Paige also responded to Ariana's Instagram Story during a live stream saying, "I’m used to Ariana shading me, so it’s whatever."