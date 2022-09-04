Debbie Harry Reveals Why She Wouldn't Want To Be A Pop Star Today

Debbie Harry and Blondie have been playing their infectious genre-blending hits for over 40 years and the singer is grateful the height of her fame came when it did. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the singer opened up about why she wouldn't want to be a superstar pop singer in 2022.

“I don’t think the objectification would bother me as much as the scrutiny," she said, referring to the influence of social media, "which is so inhibiting to creativity, or the discovery of anything within yourself.” Still, Debbie talked of the different struggles her and her female peers faced while making a name for themselves in the mid-seventies.