Debbie Harry Reveals Why She Wouldn't Want To Be A Pop Star Today

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Debbie Harry and Blondie have been playing their infectious genre-blending hits for over 40 years and the singer is grateful the height of her fame came when it did. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the singer opened up about why she wouldn't want to be a superstar pop singer in 2022.

“I don’t think the objectification would bother me as much as the scrutiny," she said, referring to the influence of social media, "which is so inhibiting to creativity, or the discovery of anything within yourself.” Still, Debbie talked of the different struggles her and her female peers faced while making a name for themselves in the mid-seventies.

"We were feistier back then,” Debbie said. “We were coming out of this whole period of the ‘good old boys’, so we had a real sense of mission. If you look at any of the girls from that period they had a tremendous amount of attitude. I always felt more comfortable having to fight for it.”

The band recently released a new archival box set with Blondie's first six albums and a collection of never-before-heard outtakes and rarities. Against the Odds: 1974-1982 includes early versions of their hit "Heart of Glass" and the never-released demo called "Mr. Sightseer." To celebrate the release of the box set, Blondie went on tour with The Damned earlier this summer.

