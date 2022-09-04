Kanye West Says This Song Is The Best 'In The History Of Music'

Kanye West is sharing all of his music recommendations on Instagram today (Sept. 4.) The rapper even shared the song he thinks is the "Best song in the history of music to date."

In the post, he shared a screenshot of “Essence” by Wizkid ft. Tems. Many fans agreed with Ye in the comments, with some asking him to work with the aforementioned artists. Others added their own picks by the rapper including tracks like "Runaway" and "All of the Lights." Kanye shared several other music screenshots with one of Beyonce's "Church Girl" which he captioned "Favorite song on Beyoncé album," and another of DJ Khaled's "God Did" which he named "Song of the year next to Wait For You."

See the post below: