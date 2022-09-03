Kanye West Disses Pete Davidson: 'How Those Tattoos Of My Kids Doing?'

Kanye West strikes again.

The 45-year-old rapper took to Instagram this weekend in a series of now-deleted posts to air his grievances with Pete Davidson, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. He also called out Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott, as well as Yeezy, Adidas and Gap.

Let's break it all down:

Parenting differences

Ye posted a series of iMessage screenshots between him and what appears to be ex-wife Kim. "My kids going to Donda. They not going to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne the God and Kris. Get your motherf------ popcorn," one post said.

Another post showed an incoming message that reads, "Can u please stop," to which Kanye replied, "No. We need to talk in person. You don't have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white?"

Yet another screenshot shows a message sent to him: "From my mom- PLEASE. 'Tell him to stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end.'" The message is likely referring to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, whose 67th birthday is in November. Kanye replied, "Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here."

He then shared a separate post of white text on a black screen that says, "I'm the kids father," with the caption, "Imagine not having any say so on where your kids go to school." A second post reads, "I won't stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes." He captioned it, "Come and get me. I'm a man of God. The fathers job is to be the bad guy some times. So Trevor Noah come speak on my family so I can be the bad guy."