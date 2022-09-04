Will The 1975 be featured on Taylor Swift's new album Midnights? Frontman Matty Healy cleared up the rumors on social media after a leaked tracklist went viral on Saturday (Sept. 3.)

In the leaked tracklist, The 1975 are seen featured on a song titled "In My Dreams." However, before fans could get too excited, Healy confirmed that the tracklist was fake although he would love to collaborate with Swift. He replied to the tweet with, "I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS :(.” The fake tracklist also included features from Lana Del Rey and Stevie Nicks. As of now, the official tracklist has yet to be revealed. The closest fans have gotten to a reveal, per NME, was when Swift posted a video of physical copies of the album with the tracklist blurred out.

See the tweet below: