Here's What Taylor Swift Thinks Of The 1975's New Album

The 1975's upcoming album is called Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and apparently the collection of songs lives up to its name. The band graces the cover of Pitchfork this month, and the profile describes the album as “quite funny – there’s a mom joke, a QAnon joke, a joke about a 10-year-old who is ‘obsessed with fat a**.'”

In the interview, singer Matty Healy also revealed that Taylor Swift shared the same sentiment after listening to the album, saying “it’s so funny.”

He was also pleased when comedian Bo Burnham “laughed at all the right times” while listening through.

Elsewhere in the interview, Healy spoke about working with Jack Antonoff (who also happens to be a frequent Swift collaborator).

“People may think that it’s ‘uncool’ to work with the biggest producer in the world — I don’t give a f**k,” he said bluntly. “I wanna make a great f**king record.Jack doesn’t get enlisted by a lot of the best artists because he’s some go-to guy — Jack’s good.”

Swift and Burnham aren't the only people who've given the album a listen already. Beabadoobee, who's worked with Healy on her own music, recently opened up to NME about what she thought. “I’ve heard a few songs off of it – [Healy]’s [been] sending me one like every day; it’s sick,” she said. “And it’s f**king awesome. No one’s f**king ready.”

The 1975 have shared two songs off the album already — "Part Of The Band" and "Happiness" — and announced a tour. Being Funny In A Foreign Language is slated for an October 14 release. See a full list of tour dates here.