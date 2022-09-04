Watch Paul McCartney Make Surprise Appearance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

By Katrina Nattress

September 4, 2022

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Photo: Kevin Mazur

Saturday's (September 3) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert was full of emotions and special moments, capped off with a powerful set by the surviving members of Foo Fighters.

The Foos treated fans to a 12-song set full of classics and Hawkins' favorite tunes. The band introduced a rotation of drummers, including blink-182's Travis Barker, Queen drummer Roger Taylor's son Rufus, 12-year-old prodigy Nandi Bushell, and Hawkins' own son Shane. They also treated fans to a very special, unannounced guest.

“Pulling this whole thing together over the last three months, we met some really amazing people — people I’ve never met before,” Dave Grohl told the crowd after “Best of You.” “One of them, I got to stand on stage with tonight and play the bass: Miss Chrissie Hynde from the Pretenders, who I happen to think is the baddest motherf**ker in the world. She brought a friend tonight.”

That friend was Paul McCartney. “God bless Taylor,” he said before revealing he was going to play The Beatles' "Oh! Darling" live for the first time. “Me and Chrissie are gonna do a song here that I haven’t done since I recorded it 100 years ago. I’ve never done it as a duet, but we’re gonna do it tonight for the first time, for you.”

He also played "Helter Skelter" with the Foos. Watch fan-shot footage of both performances below.

The London tribute was the first of two. The second is set to go down in Los Angeles on September 27.

Foo FightersPaul McCartney
