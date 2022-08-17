Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows Add Travis Barker, Metallica, & More To Lineup

Foo Fighters have added new artists to the upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute shows. On Wednesday, August 17th, the band posted an update showing the new lineup for the September 13th show in London and the September 27th show in Los Angeles. Both shows now include blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, and Kesha. Additionally, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet will join the list of A-list rockers at the London show.

It was also announced that both shows will be streamed live across the globe. According to the Foo Fighters website, Paramount+ will stream live worldwide from Wembley Stadium on September 3rd and CBS, Pluto TV, and MTV's YouTube channel will also have the show.