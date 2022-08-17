Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows Add Travis Barker, Metallica, & More To Lineup
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 17, 2022
Foo Fighters have added new artists to the upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute shows. On Wednesday, August 17th, the band posted an update showing the new lineup for the September 13th show in London and the September 27th show in Los Angeles. Both shows now include blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, and Kesha. Additionally, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet will join the list of A-list rockers at the London show.
It was also announced that both shows will be streamed live across the globe. According to the Foo Fighters website, Paramount+ will stream live worldwide from Wembley Stadium on September 3rd and CBS, Pluto TV, and MTV's YouTube channel will also have the show.
The band released the following statement about the shows dedicated to their late drummer:
"As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”
When the band first announced the shows in June, Hawkins' wife Alison also shared a heartfelt statement thanking the band's fans for their support following his death in March. “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”