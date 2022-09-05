Dish Soap Prank Could Lead To Charges For One New Mexico Man

A prank at a New Mexico park could result in big trouble for one New Mexico man. KRQE News reported that police in Lovington know who was behind the prank.

The man allegedly poured dish soap into the park fountain, causing bubbles to form. But the soap eventually got mixed into the sprinkler system and sprayed out all over the grass. This could potentially causing the grass in the park to die due to exposure.

The city's Parks Department is working to clean up the mess, but they still don't know if there will be any long-term damage to the park or grass.

According to the police department, the man could be charged for the prank if there is any damage to the park.

Check out a photo of the park's sprinklers below: