Fans are going wild after photos and videos of Harry Styles sharing a kiss with actor Nick Kroll at the Venice Film Festival have circulated online.

The "As It Was" singer attended the film festival on Monday (September 5) in promotion of his forthcoming film, directed by girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Don't Worry Darling. During the standing ovation for the film, Styles and Kroll shared a quick kiss on the lips. The duo then moved into a sweet hug as the crowd roared in applause. Earlier this year, the singer said he had a "wonderful experience" being directed by Wilde in a rare public comment.

See a video and photo of the moment below: