September 6 In Hip-Hop History: Foxy Brown Is Born

By the time she was 17-years-old, Foxy Brown's rhymes and flows already garnered her so much respect among Hip-Hop's finest from LL Cool J to JAY-Z. Her distinct voice and unforgettable verses are just part of the reason why her legacy should never be forgotten.



On September 6, 1978, Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand aka Foxy Brown was born in Brooklyn, New York. The rapper of Trinidadian descent was discovered by veteran production team Trackmasters after she won a talent show in Park Slope. They thought she was dope enough to throw her on LL Cool J's historic "I Shot Ya" (Remix) in 1995. Although she was added without LL's knowledge, the Queens rapper was impressed and even brought her on for the video.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE