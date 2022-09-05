Video Shows Amusement Park Ride Break, Crash Down Violently

Video shared online shows a frightening scene in which an amusement park ride in India broke and came crashing down, leading to 16 hospitalizations.

The video, which was shared by Indian television journalist Nikhil Choudhary, shows a "drop tower" ride break during a fair in Mohali at around 9:15 p.m. local time on Sunday (September 4).

The drop tower featured a circular platform that spun on an elevated tower, but apparently experienced some kind of issue that caused it to plummet down to the ground.

"Live Visual of swing breaking in #Mohali phase 8, Many people got injured," Choudhary tweeted. "Around 16 women & kids were hospitalised (sic) after the incident."