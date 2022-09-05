Video Shows Amusement Park Ride Break, Crash Down Violently

By Jason Hall

September 5, 2022

People playing swing carousel in amusement park
Photo: Getty Images

Video shared online shows a frightening scene in which an amusement park ride in India broke and came crashing down, leading to 16 hospitalizations.

The video, which was shared by Indian television journalist Nikhil Choudhary, shows a "drop tower" ride break during a fair in Mohali at around 9:15 p.m. local time on Sunday (September 4).

The drop tower featured a circular platform that spun on an elevated tower, but apparently experienced some kind of issue that caused it to plummet down to the ground.

"Live Visual of swing breaking in #Mohali phase 8, Many people got injured," Choudhary tweeted. "Around 16 women & kids were hospitalised (sic) after the incident."

Around 50 parkgoers were on the 50-foot tall ride at the time of the crash, Choudhary told Insider.

Several children reported to be as young as 10 years old were treated for injuries sustained in the crash at Fortis Hospital, a nearby medical facility, according to the Hindustan Times.

Multiple media outlets reported that no ambulances were on standby at the fair prior to the crash.

Choudhary specified that no emergency vehicles were on site at the time of the crash but arrived at the scene shortly after.

Fair organizers told the Hindustan Times that a "technical issue" caused the crash and confirmed that they would cooperate with police during an investigation into the incident.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.