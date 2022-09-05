Video Shows Amusement Park Ride Break, Crash Down Violently
By Jason Hall
September 5, 2022
Video shared online shows a frightening scene in which an amusement park ride in India broke and came crashing down, leading to 16 hospitalizations.
The video, which was shared by Indian television journalist Nikhil Choudhary, shows a "drop tower" ride break during a fair in Mohali at around 9:15 p.m. local time on Sunday (September 4).
The drop tower featured a circular platform that spun on an elevated tower, but apparently experienced some kind of issue that caused it to plummet down to the ground.
"Live Visual of swing breaking in #Mohali phase 8, Many people got injured," Choudhary tweeted. "Around 16 women & kids were hospitalised (sic) after the incident."
Around 50 parkgoers were on the 50-foot tall ride at the time of the crash, Choudhary told Insider.
Several children reported to be as young as 10 years old were treated for injuries sustained in the crash at Fortis Hospital, a nearby medical facility, according to the Hindustan Times.
Multiple media outlets reported that no ambulances were on standby at the fair prior to the crash.
Choudhary specified that no emergency vehicles were on site at the time of the crash but arrived at the scene shortly after.
Fair organizers told the Hindustan Times that a "technical issue" caused the crash and confirmed that they would cooperate with police during an investigation into the incident.