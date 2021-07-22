WATCH: Teen On Amusement Park Ride Gets Smacked In Face By Flying Seagull

Video caught the exact moment the bird crashed into Holman's face and briefly latched onto her, which she said included the bird's wings inside the ride's harness while its beak was on her neck.

"I didn't want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed it and threw it off," Kiley said.

Georgia's father, Robert Reed, shared the footage of the ride on his YouTube account and the video has gotten more than 240,000 views as of Thursday (July 22).

“A lot of people shared it and asked if I was okay and if the bird was okay,” Kiley told NBC Philadelphia.