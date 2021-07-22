WATCH: Teen On Amusement Park Ride Gets Smacked In Face By Flying Seagull

By Jason Hall

July 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A 13-year-old girl got an unexpected surprise while riding on a Jersey Shore amusement park ride.

Kiley Holman was celebrating her friend, Georgia Reed's, birthday at Morey's Piers in Wildwood earlier this month, NBC Philadelphia reports.

The two rode on the SpringShot ride, which launches passengers at speeds exceeding 75 MPH, and a video caught a bird smacking into Holman seconds into the ride before she pulls the bird off her face and neck.

"I didn't want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed it and threw it off," Kiley said.

Video caught the exact moment the bird crashed into Holman's face and briefly latched onto her, which she said included the bird's wings inside the ride's harness while its beak was on her neck.

Georgia's father, Robert Reed, shared the footage of the ride on his YouTube account and the video has gotten more than 240,000 views as of Thursday (July 22).

“A lot of people shared it and asked if I was okay and if the bird was okay,” Kiley told NBC Philadelphia.

