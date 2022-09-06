Alicia Keys Blasts Fan Who Grabbed & Kissed Her During Live Show

By Tony M. Centeno

September 6, 2022

Alicia Keys
Photo: Getty Images

Alicia Keys is not happy about the fact that a fan was able to forcibly grab her and kiss her on the cheek while she was performing during her world tour.

Recently, The Breakfast Club reacted to a video from an Alicia Keys fan account, which shows the singer performing at Roger's Arena in Vancouver, CA during a stop on her Alicia + Keys World Tour. In the video, we can see Keys walking through the aisles in the audience to greet fans as she performed "Empire State of Mind." One fan took advantage of the situation when she grabbed Keys' entire face and laid a fat kiss on her cheek.

“Trust me, I was like what the F**K!!!!!!!!" Keys wrote in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked's post about the incident. "Don’t she know what time it is???”

Keys has been on the road since her world tour began on August 2. Aside from the forced kiss from a fan, she's had some pretty unforgettable moments while on stage. During her Philadelphia show, she brought out Philly native Beanie Sigel to perform "The Truth" and Peedi Crakk to deliver "One For Peedi Crakk." The string of shows is expected to run until the end of September.

Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the incident above.

