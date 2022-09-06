Alicia Keys Blasts Fan Who Grabbed & Kissed Her During Live Show

“Trust me, I was like what the F**K!!!!!!!!" Keys wrote in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked's post about the incident. "Don’t she know what time it is???”



Keys has been on the road since her world tour began on August 2. Aside from the forced kiss from a fan, she's had some pretty unforgettable moments while on stage. During her Philadelphia show, she brought out Philly native Beanie Sigel to perform "The Truth" and Peedi Crakk to deliver "One For Peedi Crakk." The string of shows is expected to run until the end of September.



