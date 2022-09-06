Coldplay was almost pulled the plug on their big Music of the Spheres world tour because of a "big financial crisis." Frontman Chris Martin shared the shocking revelation in a recent interview with fan publication ColdplayXtra.

“It became financially stressful, which we hadn’t had before. We never really had a big financial crisis,” he divulged. “This was the first time where there was a point where we couldn’t do the tour due to all the money stuff.

“But luckily we had some help and they saved the day and we did a few changes here and there," Martin added. "This tour was about trying new things and some of them work and some don’t. We are so lucky that we can survive and sustain losses and that’s OK.”

The Music of the Spheres tour has seen everything from Coldplay surprising fans with special guests like Bruce Springsteen to Martin designing a fan tattoo midsong.

Amidst the excitement of touring, the band also recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album A Rush of Blood to the Head. While reflecting on that era, they revealed what song from the album will be on their setlist "forever."