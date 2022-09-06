Coldplay Almost Backed Out Of World Tour Because Of 'Big Financial Crisis'

By Katrina Nattress

September 7, 2022

Coldplay was almost pulled the plug on their big Music of the Spheres world tour because of a "big financial crisis." Frontman Chris Martin shared the shocking revelation in a recent interview with fan publication ColdplayXtra.

“It became financially stressful, which we hadn’t had before. We never really had a big financial crisis,” he divulged. “This was the first time where there was a point where we couldn’t do the tour due to all the money stuff.

“But luckily we had some help and they saved the day and we did a few changes here and there," Martin added. "This tour was about trying new things and some of them work and some don’t. We are so lucky that we can survive and sustain losses and that’s OK.”

Watch the full interview above.

The Music of the Spheres tour has seen everything from Coldplay surprising fans with special guests like Bruce Springsteen to Martin designing a fan tattoo midsong.

Amidst the excitement of touring, the band also recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album A Rush of Blood to the Head. While reflecting on that era, they revealed what song from the album will be on their setlist "forever."

Coldplay
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.