Coldplay Celebrates Anniversary Of Album 'That Almost Broke Us'

Coldplay has been creating powerful music for more than two decades, but there is at least one album that stands out among the rest as a stark reminder of how their skyrocket to fame could have been much different.

The band was still riding the high of the success of its debut album Parachutes two years prior when it released its sophomore album A Rush Of Blood To The Head on August 26, 2002. Featuring hits like "The Scientist," "Clocks" and "In My Place," the critically-acclaimed album was a success and even won three Grammy Awards: best alternative album, best rock performance for "In My Place" and even record of the year for "Clocks."

Now, Coldplay is celebrating the album's 20th anniversary, admitting to fans how the record "almost broke" them. The band took to its official Instagram page on Friday (August 26) to mark the milestone.

"Happy 20th birthday to A Rush Of Blood To The Head, the album that almost broke us but ended up making us," the post reads as their song "Politik" plays alongside a moving visual of the album's cover art. "I'm so grateful that we're still the same gang of five brothers."