Eminem, Drake & Others Honor Pat Stay After Battle Rapper's Untimely Death

Patrick Wayne Stay aka Pat Stay has been a member of the battle rap community for well over a decade. After making his debut at King of the Dot in 2009, Stay went on to become a leading champion who defended his title against plenty of other well-known battle rappers including Dizaster, Daylyt and Charron before eventually losing to Immaculate in 2015.



Stay continued to participate in other battles with the likes of Hollow Da Don and Real Sikh, who faced him at Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle event last year. The Canadian rapper also took to Instagram to pay homage to the fallen MC. He posted a throwback photo of Stay at OVO/King of the Dot “Blackout 5″ battle rap event in 2015.



“RIP to the Sucka Free Boss @patstay_902 one of my fav rappers ever,” Drake wrote.



In addition to battle rapping, Stay worked as an actor who appeared in the 2018 film Bodied and also released several songs of his own. Prior to his death, Stay dropped a diss track aimed at The Game after he publicly called out the Drillmatic rapper to face him in a rap battle. Stay made the the song to the tune of Eminem's "Stan" after he denounced The Game's diss track "Black Slim Shady."



“I gotta say, as a fan losangelesconfidential its been hard to watch you desperately begging for @eminem attention trying to battle him,” he wrote. “Trust me, I respect the hunger, but once you start that whole ‘he only blew up because he’s white’ type sh*t it comes off more hater-ish than competitive.”



In the days after his death, the late rapper's friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs. Rest in peace, Pat Stay.

