Here Are The Best Beaches In Texas

September 6th is National Beach Day! What better way is there to celebrate than by visiting one of the state's best beaches?

The Crazy Tourist compiled a list of the best beaches in Texas. According to the list, the best beach in the state is South Packery Channel Beach. The website explains that this beach is often less crowded than others, has great swimming, and is super serene.

Here are the 15 best beaches in Texas, according to The Crazy Tourist:

South Packery Channel Beach Crystal Beach Port Aransas North Beach Magnolia Beach Mustang Island Surfside Beach San Jose Island South Padre Island Rockport Beach Padre Island National Seashore Stewart Beach Malaquite Beach Boca Chica Beach Porretto Beach

Learn more about these beaches on The Crazy Tourist's website.