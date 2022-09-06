Is A Bree Runway & SZA Collab On The Way?
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 6, 2022
Bree Runway has announced that she's releasing new music at some point this month. In a Tweet from over the weekend, a fan asked when we could expect new material from her. The London singer-songwriter and rapper responded, "SEPTEMBER 2022!" Excited fans immediately started asking follow-up questions, "Is it one of the songs u performed at the NYC show?" Runway then teased that the upcoming release will be "something CRAYzzzzzzzzzier."
This may be wishful thinking but Runway's forthcoming release could very well be a collaboration with SZA. Back in April, Bree posted photos of the two of them together in the studio, and based on her caption, they were creatively compatible. "Sooooo i found out me and @sza are literally the same person today," she wrote along with photos showing her and SZA making hearts with their hands.
sooooo i found out me and @sza are literally the same person today 🫠 pic.twitter.com/0IXDeoetyI— BR ☆ (@breerunway) April 25, 2022
This wouldn't be the first time SZA collaborated with an artist that has yet to break through to mainstream audiences. Earlier this year, the Grammy winner hopped on a remix of rising rapper Doechii's track "Persuasive," bringing the catchy single to a wider audience.
While Runway may not be as widely known, she's no newcomer to the industry and has a dedicated fanbase. Known for her ability to fit seamlessly within any genre, Runway's discography already contains collaborations with the likes of Missy Elliot and Yung Baby Tate as well as pop artists like Lady Gaga, Rina Sawayama, and Brooke Candy. Her latest single "Somebody Like You" was released on March 24th.