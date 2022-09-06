Is A Bree Runway & SZA Collab On The Way?

Bree Runway has announced that she's releasing new music at some point this month. In a Tweet from over the weekend, a fan asked when we could expect new material from her. The London singer-songwriter and rapper responded, "SEPTEMBER 2022!" Excited fans immediately started asking follow-up questions, "Is it one of the songs u performed at the NYC show?" Runway then teased that the upcoming release will be "something CRAYzzzzzzzzzier."

This may be wishful thinking but Runway's forthcoming release could very well be a collaboration with SZA. Back in April, Bree posted photos of the two of them together in the studio, and based on her caption, they were creatively compatible. "Sooooo i found out me and @sza are literally the same person today," she wrote along with photos showing her and SZA making hearts with their hands.