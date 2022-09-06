NBA YoungBoy Appears To Announce His 9th Child Is On The Way
By Tony M. Centeno
September 6, 2022
YoungBoy Never Broke Again had the Internet buzzing after he seemingly announced that he's expecting his ninth child, and has another project on the way.
On Sunday, September 4, The Last Slimeto rapper took to Instagram to uploaded a photo of the mother Jazlyn Mychelle's baby bump. It's also hard to miss the huge diamond rock that's fitted onto her ring finger, which also indicates that YoungBoy may be engaged to the mother-to-be. Shortly after he uploaded the photo, YoungBoy deleted the post and his Instagram account altogether because he's reportedly planning on dropping another project. The 22-year-old rapper reportedly told DJ Akademiks about his plans to release Realer 2.
“Breaking: NBA Youngboy deactivates his Instagram page," Akademiks tweeted. "I talked to him and asked why… He said ‘Realer 2’ is dropping tonight!!!!”
Following the announcement, YoungBoy delivered his new song "Purge Me" with an accompanying video that gives fans more insight into his ninth child's life. In the video directed by Isaac Garcia, we can see YB with his fiancée, who pretty far along in her pregnancy. So far, the rapper already has eight child with seven different women. Once his announcement made the rounds on social media, trolls began to compare YB to Nick Cannon, who recently announced his 10th child is on the way.
In addition to the baby announcement, YoungBoy Never Broke Again also dropped his new project Realer 2. The sequel to his 2018 project Realer is the third solo project he's released this year after Colors and The Last Slimeto. Watch the video for "Purge Me" and stream Realer 2 now.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE