NBA YoungBoy Appears To Announce His 9th Child Is On The Way

“Breaking: NBA Youngboy deactivates his Instagram page," Akademiks tweeted. "I talked to him and asked why… He said ‘Realer 2’ is dropping tonight!!!!”



Following the announcement, YoungBoy delivered his new song "Purge Me" with an accompanying video that gives fans more insight into his ninth child's life. In the video directed by Isaac Garcia, we can see YB with his fiancée, who pretty far along in her pregnancy. So far, the rapper already has eight child with seven different women. Once his announcement made the rounds on social media, trolls began to compare YB to Nick Cannon, who recently announced his 10th child is on the way.



In addition to the baby announcement, YoungBoy Never Broke Again also dropped his new project Realer 2. The sequel to his 2018 project Realer is the third solo project he's released this year after Colors and The Last Slimeto. Watch the video for "Purge Me" and stream Realer 2 now.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

