Nick Cannon Announces Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His 10th Child

Nick Cannon has another baby on the way with Brittany Bell. The “Wild ‘N Out” host shared the announcement to Instagram on Wednesday (August 24) with a video of the couple's maternity shoot. This will be Cannon's 10th child overall and his third with the Bell.

In the video, the model is first seen topless while showing off her baby bump before changing her outfit several times. Her other looks included an unbuttoned coat, a pink top with matching pants, and a purple dress. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” wrote Cannon in the caption. Later, their kids Golden, 5, and Powerful, 1 joined them for the shoot. The pair welcomed their son and daughter in 2017 and 2020, via Page Six.

On June 28, Cannon welcomed his eighth child Legendary with model Bri Tiesi. "Its still so surreal to me that we MADE this angel. To look at his precious face and see pieces of us both is the most indescribable feeling.. Little man had only been earth side a few hours here 🤗 He’s already growing and changing so fast," said Tiesi at the time. Cannon also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with Mariah Carey, and Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.