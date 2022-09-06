Ohio Fair Ends In Fights And Gun Violence

At least ten people have been arrested after fights broke out at an Ohio fair this weekend, according to FOX News. Three of the people arrested were adults and the others were juveniles, according to authorities. They were all charged with disorderly conduct and some were also charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

The fighting at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio started at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Mahoning County sheriff's office. The disruption originated near some fair rides before breaking up into smaller fights in that area and outside the fair gates. Gunshots were fired and the fair was then locked down and evacuated by law enforcement officials. The sheriff's office is still investigating the cause of the fight.

One of the juveniles involved, a 14-year-old, was found carrying a pistol that went off in the parking area. Two vehicles at the scene were struck by the gunfire, but authorities said they were not aware of any injuries.

The Canfield Fair released a statement Sunday which said that the board would not tolerate such conduct. In addition, they vowed "all steps necessary to ensure the safety of all those attending and working at the fair including an enhanced police presence for the remainder of this year’s fair," (via FOX News).