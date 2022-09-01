Ohio Groom Forced To Leave His Own Wedding After Allegedly Punching Guests

An Ohio groom was forced to leave his own wedding in handcuffs after allegedly punching one of his guests, according to Ohio officials. The groom's family members and other groomsmen suspected that the wedding guest had made a comment about the bride.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office received a call from local police Saturday (August 27) about a fight that had broken out at the Kalahari Resort convention center. Security footage from the time of the incident captured a wedding guest being grabbed by the neck by another man and pushed against a nearby bar. The man was then seen being pushed off camera. One witness told deputies that the best man, a groomsman and a family member of the best man were also involved in the incident.

Shortly after, the group entered the camera's frame again as the groom raised his fist and appeared to punch the other man in the face, according to officials. Luckily, people nearby deescalated the situation before it went any further. When the police arrived, they found the groom attempting to fight someone else while others tried to hold him back.

Officers arrested the groom, who they said seemed "highly intoxicated" and smelled of alcohol.