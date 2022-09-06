SEC Dominates Week 2 AP Top 25 College Football Poll

By Jason Hall

September 6, 2022

Cincinnati v Arkansas
Photo: Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference dominated the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 2 of the college football season, claiming Nos. 1 and 2 overall and eight total spots with three previously unranked teams included after Week 1 victories.

Alabama remained No. 1 overall with a dominant, 55-0, win against Utah State, while defending national champion Georgia moved up one spot to No. 2 following a 49-3 rout of Oregon.

Florida made the biggest jump of any team, going from unranked in Week 1 to No. 12 overall after a convincing 29-26 win against then-No. 7 Utah.

Kentucky moved into the poll at No. 20 following a 37-13 win against Miami (Ohio).

Tennessee, which received the most votes out of any previously unranked team in Week 1, claimed the No. 24 overall ranking after a 59-10 rout of Ball State.

The entire AP Top 25 poll for Week 2 is listed below:

  1. Alabama (SEC)- 1-0 (-)
  2. Georgia (SEC)- 1-0 (+1)
  3. Ohio State (SEC)- 1-0 (-1)
  4. Michigan (Big Ten)- 1-0 (+4)
  5. Clemson (ACC)- 1-0 (-1)
  6. Texas A&M (SEC)- 1-0 (-)
  7. Oklahoma (Big 12)- 1-0 (+2)
  8. Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 0-1 (-3)
  9. Baylor (Big 12)- 1-0 (+1)
  10. USC (Pac-12)- 1-0 (+4)
  11. Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 1-0 (+1)
  12. Florida (SEC)- 1-0 (Unranked in Week 1)
  13. Utah (Pac-12)- 0-1 (-6)
  14. Michigan State (Big Ten)- 1-0 (+1)
  15. Miami (FL) (ACC)- 1-0 (+1)
  16. Arkansas (SEC)- 1-0 (+3)
  17. Pittsburgh (ACC)- 1-0 (-)
  18. North Carolina State (ACC)- 1-0 (-5)
  19. Wisconsin (Big Ten)- 1-0 (-1)
  20. Kentucky (SEC)- 1-0 (Unranked in Week 1)
  21. BYU (IA Independents)- 1-0 (+4)
  22. Ole Miss (SEC)- 1-0 (-1)
  23. Wake Forest (ACC)- 1-0 (-1)
  24. Tennessee (SEC)- 1-0 (Unranked in Week 1)
  25. Houston (AAC)- 1-0 (-1)
