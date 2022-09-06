SEC Dominates Week 2 AP Top 25 College Football Poll
By Jason Hall
September 6, 2022
The Southeastern Conference dominated the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 2 of the college football season, claiming Nos. 1 and 2 overall and eight total spots with three previously unranked teams included after Week 1 victories.
Alabama remained No. 1 overall with a dominant, 55-0, win against Utah State, while defending national champion Georgia moved up one spot to No. 2 following a 49-3 rout of Oregon.
Florida made the biggest jump of any team, going from unranked in Week 1 to No. 12 overall after a convincing 29-26 win against then-No. 7 Utah.
Kentucky moved into the poll at No. 20 following a 37-13 win against Miami (Ohio).
Tennessee, which received the most votes out of any previously unranked team in Week 1, claimed the No. 24 overall ranking after a 59-10 rout of Ball State.
The entire AP Top 25 poll for Week 2 is listed below:
- Alabama (SEC)- 1-0 (-)
- Georgia (SEC)- 1-0 (+1)
- Ohio State (SEC)- 1-0 (-1)
- Michigan (Big Ten)- 1-0 (+4)
- Clemson (ACC)- 1-0 (-1)
- Texas A&M (SEC)- 1-0 (-)
- Oklahoma (Big 12)- 1-0 (+2)
- Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 0-1 (-3)
- Baylor (Big 12)- 1-0 (+1)
- USC (Pac-12)- 1-0 (+4)
- Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 1-0 (+1)
- Florida (SEC)- 1-0 (Unranked in Week 1)
- Utah (Pac-12)- 0-1 (-6)
- Michigan State (Big Ten)- 1-0 (+1)
- Miami (FL) (ACC)- 1-0 (+1)
- Arkansas (SEC)- 1-0 (+3)
- Pittsburgh (ACC)- 1-0 (-)
- North Carolina State (ACC)- 1-0 (-5)
- Wisconsin (Big Ten)- 1-0 (-1)
- Kentucky (SEC)- 1-0 (Unranked in Week 1)
- BYU (IA Independents)- 1-0 (+4)
- Ole Miss (SEC)- 1-0 (-1)
- Wake Forest (ACC)- 1-0 (-1)
- Tennessee (SEC)- 1-0 (Unranked in Week 1)
- Houston (AAC)- 1-0 (-1)