SEC Dominates Week 2 AP Top 25 College Football Poll

The Southeastern Conference dominated the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 2 of the college football season, claiming Nos. 1 and 2 overall and eight total spots with three previously unranked teams included after Week 1 victories.

Alabama remained No. 1 overall with a dominant, 55-0, win against Utah State, while defending national champion Georgia moved up one spot to No. 2 following a 49-3 rout of Oregon.

Florida made the biggest jump of any team, going from unranked in Week 1 to No. 12 overall after a convincing 29-26 win against then-No. 7 Utah.

Kentucky moved into the poll at No. 20 following a 37-13 win against Miami (Ohio).

Tennessee, which received the most votes out of any previously unranked team in Week 1, claimed the No. 24 overall ranking after a 59-10 rout of Ball State.

The entire AP Top 25 poll for Week 2 is listed below: