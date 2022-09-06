When it comes to United States history, major events in huge cities often make the textbooks. Significant turning points also took place in small towns, under-the-radar locations, and more obscure areas.

That's why Cheapism compiled a list of small American towns that "shaped the course of American history." Two Colorado towns made the list!

The first one mentioned is San Luis, which is 118 miles away from Colorado Springs. Founded in 1865, the state's oldest city boasts a population of 665, according to the 2020 U.S. census.

Writers say this town "began as a land grant from the King of Spain, and its adobe architecture and town layout still reflect its Spanish origins. San Luis was part of the Territory of New Mexico for a decade before the Territory of Colorado was established. Today, it is known for its hilltop Stations of the Cross shrine, its stations spread along a trail and created by artist Huberto Maesta."

Lake City is the second Colorado town featured, having a population of 438. Two major events in this town, before and after it was founded in 1875, landed it on the list:

"About 700 years ago, a massive earthflow of partially decomposed volcanic rock slid down the mountain, forming a natural dam and what are now the scenic waters of Lake Cristobal. More recently, Alferd Packer was accused of dining on his traveling companions in 1874 when his party of prospectors was trapped by a snowstorm. When he emerged six weeks later, he claimed to have lost them in a blizzard. Their graves and a plaque commemorating the incident are beside the town's main street."

