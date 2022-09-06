This Arizona Ghost Town Has A Spooky Past

Abandoned buildings and towns can be a portal to the past with remnants of times gone by scattered among broken windows and tattered walls. The quiet, empty spaces of these once-populated places create a creepy atmosphere that is not for the faint of heart.

One of those abandoned places is a town called Ruby. KGUN 9 reported that this ghost town has a "ghostly past."

Leslie Cherry, the caretaker and only resident of Ruby, told the news outlet, "People ask me if I see ghosts. I tell them I'm more afraid of humans than I am of ghosts."

There was a pair of double murders in the 20s. The most famous were the robberies and murders of the husband and wife owners of the mercantile. Cherry said, "They tried to kill their children but they didn't get the girls."

In 1940, the ore ran out and the mine closed. Ruby became a ghost town shortly after. But now there may be some real ghosts. Cherry said, "Most of the ghosts that have [been] seen here, they're pretty nice. None of them are mean."

Cherry said, "I live in the old Santa Cruz county courthouse. If you look at the one side it has some bullet holes in it. Somebody probably didn't like what the judge had to say. But he would come down like once a month and conduct court there. It's interesting and it has a lot of that history."

You can make a visit to Ruby whenever you'd like. Cherry said, "I'd say it's a great place to come on Halloween everybody."